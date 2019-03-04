WATCH: Morehouse Professor Holds Baby to Help Student Take Notes in Class

It is not unusual for college students with children to bring their children to class. In fact, institutions and higher ed systems across the country are working to expand on-campus child care resources as a part of their retention and completion strategies.
A tweet of a Morehouse College professor illustrates how this strategy breaks down to the classroom level. And landed Nathan Alexander a spot on this morning’s Today Show.
Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.
My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS
— TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019
