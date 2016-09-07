WATCH — Morehouse School of Medicine Professor Hadiyah-Nicole Green Talks Groundbreaking Cancer…

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green, an acclaimed cancer researcher, Alabama A&M University alumna and the newly-crowned HBCU Female Faculty Member of the Year, appears on NewsOne Now to discuss her professional motivations and the million dollar work she is doing in funded research.

