WATCH – Morgan State Students Help High Schooler Avert a Prom Night Crisis

The Grio offers a compelling story of a high school student’s brush with prom night disaster from a last-minute cancellation by a make-up artist, and how a campus apartment in the Thurgood Marshall Complex turned into a full-salon to help a sister make it to the dance on time.

So a young lady traveled an HOUR to see her MUA for her prom. But the MUA canceled at the last second. Looking around for help with her prom doors closing in two hours…she found a group of Morgan students and within an hour, Students helped her and completed the mission! pic.twitter.com/8p03uOsYR1 — #LivingLavish (@_StephenSZN) April 30, 2018