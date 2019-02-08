WATCH: New Morgan State Head Football Coach Tyrone Wheatley’s Non-Football Highlight Reel

Former University of Michigan standout and NFL veteran running back Tyrone Wheatley will be introduced as the next head football coach at Morgan State University next week.

Wheatley, whose coaching career includes stops at his alma mater and Syracuse University along with position coaching with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, brings a prominent name and BCS experience to a Bears team that has been without a permanent coach since Dec. 2017, and hasn’t posted a winning record since 2009.

Regarded as a high-caliber recruiter, Wheatley will look to convince local and regional talent to choose Baltimore City over CIAA-rival Bowie State University and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival North Carolina A&T State University. His coaching and playing career figure to be signature elements of his living room pitch, but if those don’t work, his eclectic non-football highlights may also be a convincing touch to his recruiting appeal.

