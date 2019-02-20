WATCH: Norfolk State’s Mona Gunn to be Named First Black President of American Gold Star Mothers

Norfolk State University alumna Mona Gunn chartered Hampton Roads’ first chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers, an organization comprised of the mothers of veterans killed in military combat, which raises money for active duty and retired military families.
This summer, Gunn will become the first African American president in the Gold Star Mothers’ 91-year history. Norfolk State profiled Gunn last November and her journey as an international military advocate.
