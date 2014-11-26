WATCH — Paul Quinn WE over ME Farm Featured on ESPN

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Nov 26, 2014

Paul Quinn College was recently featured in ESPN the Magazine for its football field-to-farm conversion. ESPN also featured the story on its digital broadcast platform, in an interview with PQC president Michael Sorrell.

