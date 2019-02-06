Concerns are growing at Southern University over potential procurement violations and the departure of a chancellor at one of the Southern U System’s most important schools.
Concerns are growing at Southern University over potential procurement violations and the departure of a chancellor at one of the Southern U System’s most important schools.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.