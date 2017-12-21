WATCH – Rep. Mark Walker Asks Congress to Give Him an ‘Aggie Pride’

Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina’s 6th District commends North Carolina A&T State University’s football team on an undefeated season, capped with a victory in the 2017 Celebration Bowl. And asks House Speaker Paul Ryan to give him an ‘Aggie Pride.’
Can I get an #AGGIEPRIDE? @ncatsuaggies #AggiesCelebrate pic.twitter.com/549JmXxDxz
— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 21, 2017
