WATCH – Saudi Families Celebrate at Grambling State Commencement

Watch as families of new Grambling State University alumni celebrate after last week’s commencement exercises.
GSU enrolls more than 100 students from Saudi Arabia for this academic year, and 236 international students from 31 nations overall. According to school officials, 16 of last week’s graduating class of 342 students were from Saudi Arabia.
