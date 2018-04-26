WATCH – Senator Sherrod Brown Thanks Ag Secretary for Central State Visit

US Senator Sherrod Brown extends a special thanks to US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for his recent visit to Central State University.
In 2014, Congress granted federal land-grant designation to CSU following extensive lobbying and outreach efforts from CSU leadership, and generations of inequality and underfunding in comparison to Ohio’s larger land-grant institution, Ohio State University.
