WATCH: Son of North Carolina Central Basketball Coach Shares Tearful Goodbye with Seniors

North Carolina Central University head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton is big on the Eagles’ team and community functioning as a family.
So it was no surprise that his son LeVelle Jr. had an emotional reaction to hearing the news that NCCU seniors would be playing in their last games with the team.
Hard seeing your son emotional, once he realizes his fave player has played his last home game. He thought they would play in the backcourt together….#WeAreNCCU #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/bmd5YcBRYr
— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) February 28, 2019
