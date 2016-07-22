Watch the 2016 HBCU Awards Ceremony

Jarrett Carter Sr.
The sixth annual ceremony presenting the best and brightest from historically black colleges and universities nationwide.

Full video of the 2016 HBCU Awards Ceremony, Presented by the University of the District of Columbia, and sponsored by Perkins Management Service Company Inc.

