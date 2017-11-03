WATCH – Trailer for 2018 National HBCU Speech and Debate TournamentJarrett Carter Sr.Nov 3, 2017Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareThe home of the Wiley College Great Debaters looks to revive forensics as a national point of distinction for HBCUs.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.