WATCH: UNCF Presents the ‘State of the HBCU,’ Debuts HBCU Legislative Honor Roll

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 5, 2019

Officials from the United Negro College Fund, US Congress and historically black colleges and universities convened in Washington D.C. this morning for the inaugural ‘State of the HBCU’ report.

The address detailed the need for legislative solutions to federal funding, partnership monitoring, and review of accrediting agreements between regional agencies and the U.S. Department of Education.

