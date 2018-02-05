WATCH – Virginia State Honors St. Paul’s College

Virginia State University pays tribute to now-defunct St. Paul’s College, a private HBCU in rural Virginia which shuttered in 2013, but which graduated several VSU faculty and staff members who today carry its legacy.

@VSUTrojans honors the legacy of St. Paul’s College, this Saturday 2/10. This video showcases current employees who are SPC Alums. @CIAAForLife @HBCUDigest pic.twitter.com/FQclsrO7Oj — Makola M. Abdullah (@makola_abdullah) February 5, 2018