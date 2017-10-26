WATCH – Virginia Union President Hakim Lucas is Getting It

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 26, 2017

There aren’t too many HBCU presidents you’ll find willing to go like this, at homecoming, on video.

@vuupresident showing off his dance moves at #Yardfest #VUUHC17 pic.twitter.com/ZMlECLwtol

— Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) October 25, 2017

