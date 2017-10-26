WATCH – Virginia Union President Hakim Lucas is Getting It

There aren’t too many HBCU presidents you’ll find willing to go like this, at homecoming, on video.
@vuupresident showing off his dance moves at #Yardfest #VUUHC17 pic.twitter.com/ZMlECLwtol
— Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) October 25, 2017
There aren’t too many HBCU presidents you’ll find willing to go like this, at homecoming, on video.
@vuupresident showing off his dance moves at #Yardfest #VUUHC17 pic.twitter.com/ZMlECLwtol
— Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) October 25, 2017
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.