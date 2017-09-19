WATCH – WHI-HBCU Executive Director Jonathan Holifield’s Introductory Remarks

New White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Executive Director Johnathan Holifield was introduced yesterday, and gave remarks on his vision for the office and for the prospects of HBCUs under the Trump Administration.

Holifield and the administration have been criticized over the last 24 hours for the new appointee’s perceived lack of experience in the HBCU sector – the former NFL running back did not attend and has not work at an HBCU over his 20-year career in tech consulting and entrepreneurship.