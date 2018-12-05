WATCH: Xavier Suspends Police Officers After Students Locked In Cafeteria, Pepper Sprayed

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 5, 2018

Two Xavier University of Louisiana police officers have been placed on leave following a campus event where students say police locked them into a dining facility and pepper sprayed them when they tried to leave.

WDSU in New Orleans reports on the controversy.

Early Tuesday morning Xavier University students who were attending a Midnight Breakfast on campus, say it ended with campus police locking them inside the cafeteria and pepper spraying them. 2 campus police officers have since been placed on leave –> https://t.co/WsBJxDZily pic.twitter.com/3kZnwvndpo

— Juliana Mazza (@JulianaWDSU) December 5, 2018

← PreviousNext →