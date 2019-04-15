LISTEN: “We Have to Stop Comparing Ourselves to Everyone Else.” Dillard Athletic Director and GCAC Interim Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes
Dr. Barnes shares her thoughts on being named as the interim athletic director of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, how she has built Dillard’s athletic profile and the increasing appeal of women’s sports.
