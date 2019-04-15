"We Have to Stop Comparing Ourselves to Everyone Else" Dillard Athletic Director Kiki Baker Barnes

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 15, 2019
  
0:00
25:42

Dr. Barnes shares her thoughts on being named as the interim athletic director of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, how she has built Dillard's athletic profile and the increasing appeal of women's sports.

