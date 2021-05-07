WATCH: Digest After Dark: We Might As Well Be High Schools

We discuss North Carolina A&T's record-breaking fundraising, the impact of Decision Day on HBCU culture, Biden's HBCU/MSI funding plan, and the continuing culture of state systems appointing HBCU presidents without legitimate searches.
