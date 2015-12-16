West Va. State President Brian Hemphill Leaving for Radford

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”649.0"]

Courtesy: West Virginia State University[/caption]

West Virginia State University President Brian Hemphill has been named to the same position at Radford University, the school today announced.

Hired in 2012, Dr. Hemphill is credited for a nine percent enrollment increase between 2012 and 2014, and increases in public and private funding to the university, including last month’s $1.75 million gift from the BrickStreet Insurance Foundation and $17.2 million secured towards an $18 million capital campaign, scheduled to end in 2017.

“It is both an honor and privilege to be named the 7th President of Radford University by the Board of Visitors,” said Hemphill. “My wife Marisela Rosas Hemphill and I are grateful for the trust the Board has placed in us as our family relocates in early summer 2016 and makes the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Radford our new home. We look forward to meeting the entire campus community, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends, and witnessing first-hand what it means to be a Highlander. Without question, Radford University is a world-class institution with an inspiring history and important mission, and I look with great anticipation and excitement to serve as a driving force in its exciting and impactful future.”

Dr. Hemphill will assume the Radford presidency in July 2016.

