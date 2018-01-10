West Virginia HBCUs Join Regional Economic Development Alliance

Bluefield State College and West Virginia State University have joined a statewide initiative to spur economic development in West Virginia’s southern region.

CHARLESTON – Southern West Virginia higher education institutions combine to make Alliance for Economic Development in Southern West Virginia.

The alliance will emphasize job training and workforce development in regionally strong industries while providing increased educational access to surrounding rural counties.

West Virginia State President Anthony Jenkins told the West Virginia News that the initiative will boost public-private partnerships in an economy in desperate need of a jumpstart.

“The alliance comes at a crucial time in our state where the economy and the workforce faces daunting challenges,” Jenkins said, “but as presidents, our goal is to share and adapt ideas to develop a statewide playbook that is a solution and problem solving apparatus.”