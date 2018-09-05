West Virginia State Receives $500K Matching Challenge Grant for New Nursing Program

A year ahead of the formal launch of its undergraduate nursing program, West Virginia State University has announced a $500,000 matching grant gift from the John L. Dickinson Family in support of the degree offering.

Officials say the new program will meet a dire need in West Virginia, where a majority of its 55 counties are federally designated as underserved medical areas with a shortage of healthcare professionals.

The Dickinson Family gift will support facility renovation, technology upgrades and personnel support for the nursing program which will offer a bachelor of science and RN to BSN training program for working registered nurses.

“We are grateful for the Dickinson Family’s investment in our new nursing program, as this commitment will enable us to meet our goal of launching the program in fall 2019,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “This program will fill a critical need in our state and nation for qualified nursing professionals.”

“West Virginia State University’s nursing program is in line with the mission of Dickinson Family Fund to support the social welfare, education and healthcare of those in Kanawha and surrounding counties,” said Nancy Bruns, a partner in J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works and a member of the Dickinson Family. “We are excited to help in launching this new program because we know the health care needs of the area are so great.”