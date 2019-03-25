West Virginia State to Receive $2.9M in State Agriculture Funding, First Full Federal Match in School History

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 25, 2019

Lawmakers in West Virginia will appropriate nearly $3 million in funding for West Virginia State University’s agricultural and cooperative extension programming, marking the first time in school history that the state government will meet a federal requirement for state’s to support HBCU agricultural development.

