What a wonderful opportunity, and one I wish could be duplicated at American historically black colleges and universities’ schools of journalism or communications. Thanks for the heads up on this tremendous initiative.
What a wonderful opportunity, and one I wish could be duplicated at American historically black colleges and universities’ schools of journalism or communications. Thanks for the heads up on this tremendous initiative.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.