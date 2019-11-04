When Bad Research Fuels HBCU StereotypesJarrett Carter Sr.Nov 4, 2019Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-9:16Jarrett Carter Sr. shares thoughts on today's Forbes Magazine piece on how "diversity is killing HBCUs."Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.