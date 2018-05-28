Where HBCU Graduates Work

A big part of how universities of all sizes and missions will survive over the next 20 years will be determined by how closely their degree programs align with stable and emerging industries. Data USA compiles statistics from federal education and census resources into a visual analytics blender to create a literal picture of what this alignment looks like for schools, cities, and states.

Here’s the industrial outlook of the United States.

And here’s a view of the jobs most commonly held by graduates from the largest HBCUs with a total enrollment of 5,000 or more students, broken down by each institution’s top five most popular degree programs.

ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY

ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY

HOWARD UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

BOWIE STATE UNIVERSITY

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE UNIVERSITY

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY

TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

The majority of HBCU students are earning degrees which fall within the nation’s largest industrial sector of health and human services. Popular majors of education, social work, psychology, communications, biology, and engineering lead to jobs in teaching, mid-level management, mental or physical health sciences.

But this list is largely comprised of public institutions with broader admission pathways. How does it shape out for graduates of more selective HBCUs? Here are the job reports on the HBCUs with acceptance rates below 40%.

DILLARD UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY

FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

HOWARD UNIVERSITY

HUSTON-TILLOTSON UNIVERSITY

PAINE COLLEGE

PAUL QUINN COLLEGE

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS

SPELMAN COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

WILBERFORCE UNIVERSITY

Trends from this list show that degrees lead to more specialized careers in high-earning industries of law, healthcare and financial services. Even schools which have drawn negative attention for low-enrollment show that a preponderance of their graduates, according to census tracking, are working in fields that nationwide offer a high-probability of landing a job and forging a career.

HBCUs are doing a solid job of offering and awarding degrees in areas that are essential to the stability of the nation’s economy, even in regions and on campuses where such success