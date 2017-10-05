Which SWAC School is Among the Nation’s Best at Graduating Male Athletes?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 5, 2017

Mississippi Valley State University takes the top spot among all Mississippi IHL schools.

MVSU male athletes awarded for highest graduation rate in state

STARKVILLE–Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) male athletes have been making big wins inside of the classroom, and they have the trophy to prove it. MVSU was the recipient of the “David Halbrook Award for Academic Achievement Among Athletes” in the Men’s Public University Division Oct. 3 during the 84th annual Halbrook Awards Luncheon.

