While Air Force Academy Reels From Racial Slurs, Jackson State Air Force ROTC Makes History

The Air Force Academy is responding to intense scrutiny over black cadets being subjected to racial slurs being posted in public common areas, prompting a rant from its superintendent calling for tolerance or exit.

In less reported news, Jackson State University’s Air Force ROTC made history earlier this month, appointing Lt. Col. Shander Adams as its first female commander in school history.

1st woman will command JSU’s Air Force ROTC; Bynum vows scholarships for cadets Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson was among attendees for the installation of the first woman commander of JSU’s Air Force ROTC, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location and a surprise scholarship announcement for cadets. Thompson called the ceremony a “watershed moment” after hearing incoming commander Lt. Col.