With a full slate of diss videos and smack talk leading up to the event, Crankfest 2017 did not disappoint HBCU bandheads around the country.
Courtesy of HBCUBands.com, here is the full video of the band battle.
With a full slate of diss videos and smack talk leading up to the event, Crankfest 2017 did not disappoint HBCU bandheads around the country.
Courtesy of HBCUBands.com, here is the full video of the band battle.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.