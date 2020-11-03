Who's Hiring HBCU Graduates? Norfolk State-Netflix Launch Engineering Bootcamp

We kick off the ‘Who’s Hiring HBCU Graduates?’ series in conversation with Norfolk State alumnus Michael Chase and NSU Engineering Chair Patricia Mead. They discuss the new partnership between Netflix and the university, which will provide training and professional exposure through a 16-week boot camp on the NSU campus.
