Wilberforce Awarded $2.4 Million Grant to Bolster Rehabilitation Counseling Grad Program

Wilberforce University has received a $2.4 million grant from the US Department of Education to expand its masters degree program in rehabilitation counseling.
The six-year grant will provide resources to fund scholarships, fellowships, and internships for graduate students, and will assist in defraying costs for renovation of teaching and research spaces for the program.
The awarding of this Grant is further affirmation of the Wilberforce Renaissance at work and solid recognition of what can occur when a University community of principled, talented and committed individuals work on behalf of a common good,” says Wilberforce President Herman Felton. “We will continue to be laser-focused in our intention to continue the legacy of excellence established in 1856 at this venerable institution. We are prepared to do the work and it is wonderful to have the resources to support our efforts to significantly enhance and strengthen our Master Program.”
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.