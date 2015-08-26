Wilberforce President Algeania Freeman, Executive Cabinet

|0:00
|-27:33
Wilberforce University President Algeania Freeman and members of the university's executive management team discuss the school's efforts to bolster enrollment, raise money, and restore confidence in the institution's brand.
|0:00
|-27:33
Wilberforce University President Algeania Freeman and members of the university's executive management team discuss the school's efforts to bolster enrollment, raise money, and restore confidence in the institution's brand.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.