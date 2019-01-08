Will R. Kelly Help Ya'll To Talk About Sex and HBCUs?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 8, 2019
  
0:00
-47:39

We dedicate a full episode to a conversation about the 'Surviving R. Kelly' documentary, and the takeaways, specifically those that black men can bring to improving safety and respect for women on HBCU campuses.

