William and Norma Harvey Surpass $4 Million Mark in Giving to Hampton

Hampton University President William Harvey and his wife Norma donated $553,000 to the institution earlier this week, increasing their total philanthropy to the institution to more than $4 million over 40 years of leadership at the school.

According to officials, the gift will add an average of one percent to employees receiving merit-based pay raises with the start of the university’s fiscal year.

“Our Hampton community is a family,” said Dr. Harvey. “Ensuring each faculty and staff member receives what they are due is extremely important to me. We all work very hard to make Hampton University a dynamic and respected leader in higher education. With the help of everyone who gives so much to the campus, we have been able to become one of the top modest sized institutions in the world.”

The Harvey’s gifts have supported raises for faculty and staff and student scholarships in executive leadership training and K-12 teacher training. In 2014, the couple presented a $1 million gift to Talladega College, Dr. Harvey’s alma mater, to establish a new art museum which now houses the school’s famous murals depicting the famous slave rebellion aboard the slave ship Amistad, painted by artist Hale Woodruff.