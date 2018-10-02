Winston-Salem State Alumna Tish Guerin Leads NFL’s Mental Health Revolution

The Charlotte Observer profiles Winston-Salem State University graduate and Carolina Panthers Director of Player Wellness Tish Guerin, one of the National Football League’s first full-time psychological health professionals hired to work with players on mental wellness and awareness.
Source – Charlotte Observer
