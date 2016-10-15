Winston-Salem State Football Breaks Out HBCU Haka Chant

Students wonder what the hell is going on.
Common at rugby games, not so much at HBCU football pep rallies, Winston-Salem State University’s football team gives the students a Haka chant with elements of black college football pre-game hype at WSSU’s homecoming prelude.
A war chant with New Zealand origins and popularity throughout Samoan communities? Who says HBCUs aren’t diverse?
