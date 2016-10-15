Winston-Salem State Football Breaks Out HBCU Haka Chant

Students wonder what the hell is going on.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 15, 2016

Common at rugby games, not so much at HBCU football pep rallies, Winston-Salem State University’s football team gives the students a Haka chant with elements of black college football pre-game hype at WSSU’s homecoming prelude.

A war chant with New Zealand origins and popularity throughout Samoan communities? Who says HBCUs aren’t diverse?

