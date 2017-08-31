With Record Enrollment, North Carolina A&T Expands as Nation’s Largest Four-Year HBCU

Officials at North Carolina A&T State University announced yesterday a fall enrollment total of 11,877 students, the largest student body in the flagship HBCU’s history and the latest benchmark in the school’s vision of reaching more than 13,000 students by 2020.

According to a release, this year’s first-year student cohort added a record 2,300 students entering with an average 3.5 GPA. More than 820 transfer students and 1,500 master’s and doctoral level students comprise the new Aggie student body standard, which positioned the land-grant university as the largest historically black college in the nation in 2014.

“The growth we’re experiencing this fall illustrates how much students, parents and families want to be part of the North Carolina A&T experience,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “We deliver an education that not only prepares our students for rewarding careers in an increasingly competitive global marketplace, we deeply value each and every individual who entrusts us with that responsibility. Our students know that their success matters here.”

Officials attribute the growth to the university’s competitive degree offerings in engineering, nursing, and biology. The news accompanies a new study which finds A&T as one of the nation’s top universities for faculty diversity in business disciplines, and weeks after announcing its record-breaking 2016-17 academic year in sponsored research funding.