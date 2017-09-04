With Trump DACA Repeal Looming, Delaware State Students in Focus

In 2016, Delaware State University became the only historically black university to join a coalition of colleges to offer undocumented immigrant students a chance at higher education. In its second year, DSU’s DREAMER program boasted its second cohort of students, with high-entering marks and rave performance reviews for its inaugural class.

But a decision from President Donald Trump to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a six-month buffer for Congressional reforms, may cause Delaware State’s diverse class of scholars to discontinue their studies and possibly face deportation.

Trump has decided to end DACA, with 6-month delay President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. Senior White House aides huddled Sunday afternoon to discuss the rollout of a decision likely to ignite a political firestorm – and fulfill one of the president’s core campaign promises.

The students discussed their plans and concerns with the Delaware News-Journal.