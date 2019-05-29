Xavier U Students, Alumni Reject Student Affairs Firings; Trustees Respond

An online petition opposing the firing of several members of Xavier University of Louisiana’s Student Affairs division has drawn more than 2.700 signatures and outrage on social media from students and alumni.

From the Uptown Messenger:

Xavier’s President C. Reynold Verret and Vice President of Student Affairs Curtis Wright laid out plans for staff restructuring in emails sent to the Xavier community earlier this month. Wright’s May 16 letter went into detail about the changes: “In order to serve the expanding needs of students, the Office of Student Affairs has determined the need to restructure the division. To that end some positions have been eliminated allowing us the opportunity to create new roles to meet these very important needs of our community,” he wrote.

From Change.org:

Students were not given an opportunity to give input on this decision before it was made. Since the beginning of the 2018-2019 academic year, various decisions have been made that have not been in the best interest of the students of Xavier University of Louisiana.

Moments ago, members of the XULA Board of Trustees responded to the online criticism in a letter distributed to the campus community. The letter did not directly address the firings or the rationale for the restructuring but cited XULA’s growth over the last three years.