Xavier Alumna Jamika Pessoa May Be Food Network’s Next Rising Star

Chef Jamika Pessoa issues the invitation “Let’s eat!” to viewers of The Food Network’s new cooking show that bears that name. The show is available on the channel’s app and through streaming services, such as TV Everywhere.
And everywhere is an apt description of where Pessoa, a former New Orleans resident, can be found these days.
