Xavier’s Alan Green Named National Tennis Coach of the Year

For the second time in three years, Xavier University of Louisiana head tennis coach Alan Green was named Intercollegiate Tennis Coaches Association/NAIA Men’s National Coach of the Year.

Green and the Gold Rush ranked as high as third in the nation in this year’s team tennis rankings, and won five matches against NCAA Division I opponents and four against NAIA programs ranked in the top ten.

“I’m very surprised to have won this,” Green said. “This award wasn’t made possible without the team putting in the work and working hard and all the support staff that we have.”

Under Green, Xavier has been among the nation’s most decorated tennis programs for men and women. The Gold Rush have made seven consecutive appearances at the NAIA National Championship and have finished in the NAIA top 25 for 10 consecutive seasons.

The Gold Nuggets were the first program in school history to earn a national NAIA number one ranking, and have won six Gulf Coast Conference tournament championships.