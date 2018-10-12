Ya'll Know These Football Games Ain't Free, Right?

|0:00
|-1:05:00
We talk with HBCUMoney.com Editor William Foster about the nuts and bolts of HBCU finance, and debate if athletics can be the biggest marketing vehicle for our institutions.
|0:00
|-1:05:00
We talk with HBCUMoney.com Editor William Foster about the nuts and bolts of HBCU finance, and debate if athletics can be the biggest marketing vehicle for our institutions.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.