Your opinion is like so many of the other veterans who have spoken out on this issue — black…

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 2, 2016CommentShare

Your opinion is like so many of the other veterans who have spoken out on this issue — black, white, Hispanic, etc. I am glad that our military men and women, who leave and return as heroes, are taking the lead as the intellectual and moral leaders on Kap’s stance, and by proxy, the issues of race and racism in our country.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →