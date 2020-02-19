About the HBCU Digest

The HBCU Digest was established in 2010 as an online resource for news, commentary, and features on historically black colleges and universities.

It was founded by Jarrett Carter Sr., a 2003 graduate of Morgan State University.

The HBCU Digest is based in Baltimore, MD.

