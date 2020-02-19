HBCU Digest
How Will Public Health Redefine HBCU Leadership?
Public health, the number one topic in the world over the last eight months and of particular emphasis in Black communities in the United States, has a…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 29
2
NCCU's Jazmyne Abney, Jarvis Hall Talk Election 2020 in North Carolina
North Carolina Central University Student Government Association Political Action and Civic Engagement Committee Co-Chair Jazmyne Abney and Associate P…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
1
Grambling Features One Program, Lowest Enrollment in UL System's 'Compete LA' Initiative
Despite its standing as one of the University of Lousiana System’s most diverse and accessible institutions, Grambling State University is the most und…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
1
When Donald Trump Brags About His Record on HBCUs, Here's What He Means
Late last year, former Department of Education Assistant Secretary Adam Kissel let loose on the Trump Administration for his view of its wasteful spend…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
5
Human Rights Campaign's Leslie Hall Discusses Black College LGBTQ 'Out Loud Day'
Hall discusses HRC's second annual HBCU Out Loud day, LGBTQIA outreach in the age of COVID-19, and how the sector can maintain positive gains for inclu…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 26
Digest After Dark - Did Y'all Watch That Last Debate?
We discuss the final presidential debate, rising COVID-19 numbers at HBCUs, and smaller HBCUs racking up big philanthropic gifts.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 24
Hampton Announces Virtual Instruction for Spring 2021 Semester
Hampton is among a handful of colleges nationwide to extend virtual learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 23
1
Morgan Stanley Gives $12 Million to Howard, Morehouse, and Spelman
The support program will finance 60 HBCU students with full scholarships.
Oct 22
2
Who's Hiring HBCU Graduates?
Announcing a new series tracking the hiring trends of HBCU graduates within the nation's largest industries. Where are Black college grads working, are…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 21
Tougaloo College President Carmen J. Walters and President Emerita Beverly Wade Hogan
The presidents discuss Tougaloo's recent historic gift, partnerships that have built it's health sciences brand and the value of partnership in leaders…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 20
Some HBCUs See COVID-19 Infection Increases
A few weeks ago, historically Black colleges and universities in North Carolina were applauded for their management of COVID-19 community spread on cam…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 20
Tougaloo Receives Largest Individual Donation in School History
Funds will endow a new student scholarship honoring TC's former president.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 16
1
